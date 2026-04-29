Local sheriff’s office to dispose of unclaimed bikes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is planning to dispose of unclaimed bikes.

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The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it would dispose of bicycles acquired during the course of business.

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The sheriff’s office is providing notice to allow the public to claim any rightful property before it is disposed of.

Anyone who believes that they are the rightful owners of any of the bicycles must contact Property Room Clerk Stu Everett at (937) 484-1961 no later than May 12, 2026.

Claimants will be required to provide proof of ownership and verification of eligibility, which may include answering background questions, before any property is released.

Any items that aren’t claimed will be disposed of in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures.

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