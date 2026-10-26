Local sheriff’s office encourages drivers to follow safety tips as deer strikes increase

MIAMI COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning drivers of deer on the roadways overnight to prevent deer strikes.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office listed six ways to avoid hitting a deer in a social media post.

Drivers need to watch for the rest of the herd since deer are pack animals and rarely travel alone. Make sure to slow down and keep an eye out for more deer darting across the road.

Deer are the most active at dusk and dawn, periods when drivers’ vision is the most compromised. They move during mating season between October and January, when drivers are more likely to travel after the sun sets.

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Make sure to use headlights. Deer’s eyes reflect brightly in a car’s headlights, making them easier to spot.

When driving on a multi-lane road, the center lane is the safest bet. This gives the deer plenty of space in case the vehicle startles it, allowing the driver more time to react.

If you see a deer in the roadway, brake firmly and calmly. Swerving could make you lose control of your vehicle and turn a bad situation worse. D

Deer are also unpredictable animals. Swerving could have your vehicle go directly into their changed path.

Some experts say that one long blast of the horn will scare deer out of the road. Hood whistles or other devices designed to scare deer have been proven to be ineffective at minimizing accidents.

In the event that you do hit a deer, make sure to pull to the side if it is safe to do so.

Turn on your hazard lights, and remain inside the vehicle until you are sure that it is safe.

Call emergency services if injuries are involved, or local police for a property damage report.

Stay away from the deer. If the deer is still alive, it could be confused, injured, and dangerous if approached.

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