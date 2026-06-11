Local sheriff’s office to host giveaway for expectant mothers

High Angle View Of Toys Hanging In Crib At Home

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is giving out free Pack ‘n Plays.

The Pack ‘N Play giveaway on Tuesday, June 16th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to a social media post.

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The giveaway will take place at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

The event is for Greene County residents only.

Mothers must be at least 32 weeks pregnant or have an infant under one year of age to be eligible to receive a free Pack ‘N Play.

For more information, call 937-374-5617

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