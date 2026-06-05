Local sheriff’s office to host junior deputy event

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Kids can learn what it takes to be a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Junior Deputy event takes place on Friday, June 5, at Sinclair Park in Harrison Township, according to a spokesperson.

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Kids will have the chance to meet deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, explore law enforcement equipment, tackle an obstacle course, and learn what it takes to serve and protect the community.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

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