Local sheriffs office investigates evidence envelopes discarded near Great Miami River

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a box of evidence envelopes was found discarded near the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a box of evidence envelopes was found discarded near the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Forensic Services Unit have collected the materials, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation determined that the items inside the envelopes were no longer needed because the associated criminal cases had been closed.

The envelopes had been disposed of in a dumpster at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

The dumpster is typically secured with a lock until it’s emptied by the waste carrier. It is believed that someone entered the dumpster and removed the discarded envelopes.

The removal of discarded materials from a dumpster is not considered illegal, according to the sheriff’s office; however, deputies are searching for the person who left the envelopes next to the river.

Anyone with information about the circumstances is asked to contact Deputy Jackson at 937-781-3048.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]