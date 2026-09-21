Local sheriffs office investigates evidence envelopes discarded near Great Miami River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a box of evidence envelopes was found discarded near the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office Forensic Services Unit have collected the materials, according to a spokesperson.
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An investigation determined that the items inside the envelopes were no longer needed because the associated criminal cases had been closed.
The envelopes had been disposed of in a dumpster at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.
The dumpster is typically secured with a lock until it’s emptied by the waste carrier. It is believed that someone entered the dumpster and removed the discarded envelopes.
The removal of discarded materials from a dumpster is not considered illegal, according to the sheriff’s office; however, deputies are searching for the person who left the envelopes next to the river.
Anyone with information about the circumstances is asked to contact Deputy Jackson at 937-781-3048.
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