LOGAN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is reminding residents to be aware of scammers ahead of the holidays.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on social media warning residents of some common scams as we head into the holiday season.

“It’s the season of giving, and also the season of scammers,” the sheriff’s office said in its post.

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The sheriff’s office included three common scams to be aware of:

Publishers Clearing House: Scammers may pretend to represent Publishers Clearing House (PCH) and claim you’ve won a sweepstakes or cash prize.

Scammers may pretend to represent Publishers Clearing House (PCH) and claim you’ve won a sweepstakes or cash prize. Impersonating Law Enforcement: Scammers may pretend to be police officers, FBI agents, or other law enforcement officials to frighten you into sending money.

Scammers may pretend to be police officers, FBI agents, or other law enforcement officials to frighten you into sending money. Asking to Pay Using Gift Cards: This is a major red flag. Legitimate government agencies and sweepstakes organizations do not require gift cards to pay fees, taxes, or penalties to claim a prize.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to avoid clicking any suspicious links in texts, emails, or social media messages.

They also recommend that residents do not send money to strangers, especially through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or payment apps.

Always verify before responding to calls claiming to be from banks, government agencies, or businesses.

The sheriff’s office shared some other ways to help avoid being scammed:

Never share verification codes sent to your phone or email.

Watch for urgency — scammers pressure you to act immediately.

Avoid deals that seem too good to be true.

Check website addresses before entering passwords or payment information.

Never pay upfront to receive a prize, inheritance, or unexpected reward.

Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Trust your instincts — if something feels suspicious, stop and verify.

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