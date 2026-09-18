Local sheriff’s office issues warning of scammers impersonating sergeant

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about scammers impersonating officers.

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The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that it has received multiple reports that citizens are receiving phone calls that appear to be from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office business phone number.

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The caller states that they are Sgt. Clark and needs to speak with the call recipient regarding not showing up to court on a summons.

The sheriff’s office said that this is a scam. They added that you should not give any personal information, money, or gift cards to the callers.

“The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money or gift cards,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you recieved one of these calls and gave your personal information or money to the caller, report it to the sheriff’s office.

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