Local sheriff’s office reminds of vacation home precautions, offers house checks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of a few precautions to take while they are away from their homes.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that residents can request a vacation house check.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Residents should also:

Lock doors and windows before leaving.

Hold mail and deliveries or ask neighbors to collect them.

Use timers for lights to make it look like someone’s home.

Notify a trusted neighbor to watch for anything unusual.

This service is available to residents in Clayton, Clay Township, Dayton, Germantown, German Township, Harrison Township, Jefferson Township, Miamisburg, Perry Township, Phillipsburg, Trotwood, Washington Township, and Verona.

To sign up for a Vacation House Check, click here.

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