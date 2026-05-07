Local sheriff’s office searching for man accused of identity theft

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man accused of identity theft.

On April 16th, just before 3 p.m., an unidentified male entered a bank in the Bradford area and presented fraudulent identification, according to a spokesperson.

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The man was able to access the victim’s account and withdraw money.

The suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office is seeking the help of the public to identify the man.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jason Moore at 937-440-3991 or by email at moore.jason@miamicountyso.com

Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website.

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