Local sheriff’s office surrenders over 100 pounds of medications to DEA after Drug Take-Back Day

FILE PHOTO: A local sheriff’s office surrendered over 100 pounds of medications to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) after this weekend’s Drug Take Back Day.

Local sheriff’s office surrenders over 100 pounds of medications to DEA after Drug Take-Back Day

MIAMI COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office surrendered over 100 pounds of medications to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) after this weekend’s Drug Take Back Day.

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The Miami County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that the drug take back event held on Saturday, Oct. 24 was successful.

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The event brought in 16 pounds of old, unused, or expired drugs.

For the past 6 months, both of the drug boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office have brought in 87 pounds of old medications.

In total, the sheriff’s office turned over 103 pounds of medications to the DEA for environmentally safe destruction.

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