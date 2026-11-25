CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office swore in its newest K-9 today.

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that K-9 Smoke was sworn in today.

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K-9 Smoke was accompanied by his handler, Deputy Pennington.

“We are excited to welcome Smoke to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office family and look forward to watching him serve our community alongside his handler,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “Join us in giving Smoke a warm welcome!”

New K9 Sworn In Clark County (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

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