Local sheriff’s office warns residents of phishing scams

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents about new scams.
In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said they have received reports of scams happening through phone calls, emails, and text messages.
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These scams also include stating that they are from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
They said that the scammers may use their name, spoof phone numbers, or create a sense of urgency to try to get your personal financial information.
The sheriff’s office said they would never call, text, or email you about demanding a payment or personal information.
They advise residents to be cautious of messages that create urgency or threaten legal action.
Always double-check email addresses and phone numbers.
In the event of doubt, they said not to click or respond and not to share any information.
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