CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has welcomed its newest four-legged deputy.

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K-9 Rox was officially sworn into the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

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K-9 Rox then hit the road with his handler, Deputy Bryce Davis, for their very first patrol of Champaign County.

“We are excited to have this K-9 team serving our community and look forward to the valuable assistance they will provide in keeping our residents and fellow deputies safe,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please join us in welcoming Deputy Rox to the Sheriff’s Office and wishing him and Deputy Davis a long, successful, and safe career together! Welcome aboard, Rox!”

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