Local sheriff’s office welcomes new K-9 officer

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has welcomed a new four-legged officer to its ranks.

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they have welcomed a new K-9, K-9 Krieger, to their team.

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“Say hello to K‑9 Krieger! Our team just got a little furrier, and a lot more skilled," the sheriff’s office said in its social media post.

K-9 Keiger will be working alongside Deputy Whittmore.

The sheriff’s office said that K-9 Krieger brings advanced training, sharp instincts, and plenty of enthusiasm.

He’ll be spending the next several weeks in specialized training before officially joining operations.

The sheriff’s office said that they were already excited to have K-9 Krieger on board.

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