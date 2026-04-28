Local special response team receives new training equipment from Cleveland Cliffs

DARKE COUNTY/PREBLE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office revealed a new training door for their Special Response Team.

In a social media post, both sheriff’s offices thanked Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works for designing and donating the door.

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The new door will enhance training capabilities and help ensure the response team is prepared to respond safely and effectively in critical situations.

The Special Response Team is made up of members from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and the Eaton Police Department.

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