Local student athletes make use of new weight room ahead of fall sports season

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local high school is using a new weight room this fall.

Athletes at Wayne High School in Huber Heights can now use the new Freeman Family Weight Room, according to a social media post.

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The post said that the facility is not quite finished, but students are able to use most of the state-of-the-art equipment.

The facility was made possible through a donation by the Freeman Family.

A formal grand opening will be held in the fall.

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