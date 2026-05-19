Local student selected for Hope Squad National Council

BEAVERCREEK — A local student was selected to serve on the Hope Squad National Council.

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Beavercreek City Schools announced that Luke Yancey, a junior at Beavercreek High School, has been selected to serve on the 2026-2027 Hope Squad National Council.

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The Hope Squad National Council is a cohort of 50 student leaders who each represent a unique school across 19 states to bring “a powerful mix of perspectives, lived experiences, and passion for creating cultures of care and connection.”

These students become spokespeople at the highest level, ensuring their unique voice and experience are embedded into the work at Hope Squad.

“The National Council represents the heart of Hope Squad’s mission in action,” Eric Workman, The Hope Squad CEO, said. “Their leadership and passion continue to inspire meaningful conversations around mental health and suicide prevention in schools and communities nationwide. We are incredibly proud of the impact they will make.”

As a National Council member, Yancey will remain an active member of Beavercreek High School’s Hope Squad, while also collaborating with the Hope Squad’s leadership team to inform programming and offer valuable insights from a student perspective.

Council members also participate in webinars, research opportunities, and serve as mental health advocates on a national stage.

“It’s a great achievement for Luke to represent the state and our school on behalf of Hope Squad. Hope Squad is changing the conversation around mental health stigma, and the work they do is invaluable,” Beavercreek City Schools Intervention and Prevention Counselor Sarah Seilhamer said.

National Council members will begin their terms in June.

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