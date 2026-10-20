Local tavern to close next month

DAYTON — A local tavern will be closing its doors next month.

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201 Tavern, located at 201 Brandt Street in Dayton, shared on social media that “after a lot of thought and consideration,” it will be closing its doors on November 1.

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“What started as a business became so much more than that. It became a place where friendships were made, stories were shared, birthdays were celebrated, darts were thrown, games were watched, laughter filled the room, and memories were made that we will carry with us for a lifetime,” the post read.

The post went on to thank every customer who supported the tavern.

“THANK YOU! You helped make 201 Tavern what it was, and we could never express just how much that has meant to us,” the post read. “Running a small business isn’t always easy, but the people who become part of your family along the way make every bit of it worth it. You weren’t just customers to us. You were our friends, our regulars, our supporters, and a huge part of our lives.”

The post went on to invite people to visit the Tavern during the next few weeks to “share a few laughs, tell a few stories, and say goodbye.”

“Come give us a hug, raise one last glass with us, and help us make these final days together something special,” the post read.

The last day of operation will be November 1. A reason for the closure was not provided.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our journey. We may be closing the doors, but the friendships, memories, and love we’ve shared will always mean something to us,” the post read. “It’s not just a bar closing. It’s a chapter of our lives coming to an end. And we couldn’t let that chapter close without saying THANK YOU.”

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