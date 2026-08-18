Local teacher indicted after allegedly messaging officer posing as teen girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local teacher has been formally charged after investigators say he messaged someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Stalcup, 63, of Springboro, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation into Stalcup began after investigators received a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency that Stalcup was messaging an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

The messages concerned the out-of-state agency because Stalcup allegedly identified himself as a school teacher.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was also executed at his Springboro home.

Stalcup is an instructor at Stebbins High School’s Career Technology Center.

“This 63-year-old teacher was having inappropriate chats with whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl. This defendant, a longtime educator at Stebbins High School, is regularly with teenage girls as part of his job,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

A district spokesperson confirmed Monday that Stalcup is on administrative leave and said they have no further comment.

Stalcup is currently on electronic home detention.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]