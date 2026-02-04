Local teacher under investigation for sexual abuse claims from former student

EATON — A local middle school teacher is now at the center of a criminal investigation after being accused of sexually abusing one of her former students.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office just opened an investigation within the last 7-10 days. They’re looking into allegations from 11-12 years ago.

Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7 on Wednesday that the teacher who is their uncharged suspect still works at Eaton Middle School.

Investigators say the person making the accusations is now an adult, but he’s one of her former students.

“The victim came to us and made an allegation of some type of inappropriate sexual activity while they were a student at the middle school,” Simpson said.

