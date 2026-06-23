Local teen at center of Endangered Missing Child Alert found safe

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County teenager at the center of an Endangered Missing Child Alert has been found safe.
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News Center 7 previously reported that the Jackson Center Police Department issued the alert for 17-year-old Isabella Warner on Monday afternoon.
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On Tuesday morning, the Endangered Missing Child Alert was cancelled.
Warner was found safe, according to police.
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