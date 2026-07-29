Local teen fighting hunger through detailing business

TIPP CITY, Ohio — A new Feeding America report said food insecurity is still on the rise in the Miami Valley.

You can see the number of families and children in need has jumped since 2020.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman met a local teen who’s stepping up to fill the gap.

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The Tipp City teenager has taken his detailing business from his driveway to cities across the Miami Valley and he’s keeping service at the heart of it all.

“I kind of just wanted to help people,” said Teegan Colwell, T’s Detailees.

When summertime came around, Colwell wasn’t focused on a bucket list. He had his sights set on giving back.

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“It is a rough estimate, but I can say there was thousands of people fed,” he said.

He started his detailing business in March. Now, he’s trading his service for donations to the Dayton Foodbank.

“I kind of just threw it out there,” he said. “I’d be donating the proceeds; it was pay what you want. People came to that, and it ended up going somewhere.”

From the tires and windows to the carpet and cup holders. He is investing his time and attention.

“That feeling is incomparable to much others being 17 years old, you know, in school,” he said. “You know, I don’t get the chance to help many people like that, you know, and to leave a true impact, it really means a lot.”

Feeding America’s Meal Gap Report found that 1 in 5 Miami Valley children are food insecure.

Colwell said he’s seen the reality firsthand in the classroom.

“You have people asking around for snacks and such,” he said. “And whether it is just them being hungry or playful, there is some that genuinely do need fed.”

He hopes to continue growing his skillset and extending his impact.

“There’s thousands of people that would have went hungry if I were not to have done something,” Colwell said.

One car at a time, this Miami Valley teenager is making a difference.

Colwell told us he’ll keep running this promotion through the end of the summer, and for information on how to book a detail with him, you can find him on Instagram @ts_detailees or give him a call or text at 937-469-2021.

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