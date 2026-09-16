Local tornado siren temporarily out of service due to repairs

SIDNEY — A tornado siren in Sidney will be out of service due to repairs.

The siren located in Humphrey Park will be out of service for approximately one week, according to a social media post.

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The post said the outage was due to electrical work that is being completed in the park.

During the outage, residents should continue to monitor weather alerts from local news outlets.

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