Local township adds all-inclusive swings to park

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Sinclair Park in Harrison Township has added swings to be accessible and inclusive for children of all abilities.

The ADA-compliant swings help ensure more families can enjoy time at the park together, according to the township in a social media post.

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Harrison Township said they are also planning to add these swings at Shiloh Park soon.

All parks officially open on April 1st.

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