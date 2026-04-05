Local township adds all-inclusive swings to park

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Sinclair Park in Harrison Township has added swings to be accessible and inclusive for children of all abilities.
The ADA-compliant swings help ensure more families can enjoy time at the park together, according to the township in a social media post.
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Harrison Township said they are also planning to add these swings at Shiloh Park soon.
All parks officially open on April 1st.
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