Local township could see 2nd United Dairy Farmers location

UDF buys former Pizza Hut building near Far Hills

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A new United Dairy Farmers could be coming to the Miami Valley.

United Dairy Farmers is eyeing a location in Washington Township located at 1960 Austin Road, according to Washington Township Zoning Records.

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In the proposed zoning application, there is a request for the “rezoning of about 18 acres to establish new permitted land use and facilitate the construction of an automotive fueling station.”

Drivers will have full access to the site from Success Lane and Washington Church Road, and partial access to Austin Boulevard, the application states.

If the zoning is approved, this would be the second United Dairy Farmers in the township.

The first location is located off Far Hills Avenue.

The Washington Township Zoning Commission will host a public hearing on Nov. 17.

We will continue to follow this story.

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