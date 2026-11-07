Local township to honor veterans with banner program

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A local township is honoring its veterans with its Veterans Parkway Banner Program.

The program gives families a way to honor the men and women who served our country in Harrison Township, a social media post said.

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Applications for the banners will open on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to recognize current and former Harrison Township residents who served in the armed forces.

Each banner will feature a photo of the veteran, their name, rank, and branch of service.

The banners will then be displayed along North Dixie Drive, known as Veterans Parkway, beginning on Memorial Day 2027.

Applications will be open until Mar. 1 or until all spots have been filled.

A $100 sponsorship will cover production, installation, and maintenance of the banners.

The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day until Veterans Day in both 2027 and 2028.

Only 160 banners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Both living and deceased veterans are eligible as long as they have met the residency requirements.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit here.

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