Local township searching for volunteers to serve on zoning boards

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local township is searching for volunteers to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Zoning Commission.

Washington Township announced on social media that they are searching for four people to serve on each board.

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The applications are for one regular membership position and one alternate position for each board.

Members will serve five-year terms, with one member’s term expiring each year.

Applicants must reside in Washington Township to be considered.

The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 4.

For more information or to apply, visit here.

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