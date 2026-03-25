Local township seeking to fill unexpired term of fiscal officer

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local township is hoping to fill the unexpired term of its fiscal officer.

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Miami Township announced on Wednesday that it seeks to fill the vacant position of fiscal officer.

The appointed person will fulfill the unexpired term ending March 31, 2028.

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The vacancy comes after a judge ruled on Monday to remove the previous fiscal officer, Bob Matthews, from office.

The ruling was the result of a months-long investigation after Matthews was accused of improperly trying to invest nearly $10-million of public money in gold coins.

Eligible candidates must be:

A citizen of the United States.

At least 18 years of age.

A resident of the State of Ohio and Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio.

A registered voter for at least 30 days prior to the appointment.

Interested parties should submit a resume and letter of interest to Chris Snyder, the Miami Township Administrator.

The township has 30 days to make an appointment, per Ohio Revised Code §503.24. The Board of Trustees will consider all candidates until the vacancy is filled.

Prospective candidates should refer to Ohio Revised Code §507 for more information on the responsibilities of the fiscal officer.

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