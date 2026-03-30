Local truck assembly plant sold to defense manufacturer

SPRINGFIELD — A local truck assembly plant has announced the sale of its facility.

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International Motors LLC was sold to Roshel, a manufacturer of defense and commercial vehicles.

Roshel intends to utilize the facility as its U.S. hub for the production of commercial, special, and armored vehicles.

The facility is a long-standing truck assembly plant that has recently focused on contract manufacturing for a major automotive company.

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This existing contract is scheduled to expire at the end of September, prompting the search for a new operator for the site.

The Springfield property includes more than 2 million square feet of manufacturing space situated on 500 acres.

Samara Strycker serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at International Motors LLC.

Strycker said the company’s efforts to find a buyer who recognized the location’s history and workforce.

“With the end of our contract manufacturing agreement, we have been working diligently to find a suitable path for the Springfield Assembly Plant,” Strycker said. “We have been focused on finding a buyer that values the capabilities of this historic facility and the community. We believe this path forward positions the plant for long-term success, while utilizing the manufacturing expertise developed in Springfield over many decades.”

Roshel plans to expand its production of vehicles designed for emergency response, defense, and security operations.

Roman Shimonov is the CEO of Roshel. He stated that the acquisition of the facility strengthens the company’s ability to support domestic automotive programs.

“Adding this Springfield facility, with its rich history, to our U.S. footprint strengthens our ability to support U.S. defense and commercial automotive programs locally,” Shimonov said. “It will allow us, along with our partners, to combine the expertise of the Springfield workforce with our advanced manufacturing capabilities to address a broad range of evolving customer requirements.”

The current contract manufacturing agreement at the plant is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, 2026.

Closing of the purchase agreement is subject to customary closing conditions.

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