Local university announces death of 22-year-old student

WILBERFORCE — A local university announced the death of one of its students on Wednesday.

On social media, Central State University announced the death of 22-year-old Latrese DeGraphenreed.

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DeGraphenreed was a senior from Columbus who was majoring in exercise science and continued her education through online classwork.

According to the post, DeGraphenreed died on Aug. 14, 2026.

The university stated, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Latrese’s family, friends, classmates, faculty, and everyone whose lives she touched.”

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