Local university mourns member of marching band

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is mourning the death of a member of the Invincible Marching Marauders.

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The marching band announced the death of Joshua Knowles on its social media on Sept. 29.

“It’s hard to put into words what it feels like knowing someone who was just here with us is now gone. Joshua was more than a student and more than a member of this band he was family. His presence, his spirit, and the memories he created with IMM will forever be a part of us,” the social media post stated.

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Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Bahamas, also posted a statement on social media:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Joshua Knowles, a graduate of Government High School and a student of the Public School Scholars Programme (PSSP), who was continuing his educational journey at Central State University in Ohio,” Cooper said in a statement.

Knowles received the Public School Scholars award in Fall 2022, pursuing a degree in music and was expected to graduate in Spring 2027.

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