Local university preps for First Four tournament

The Dayton area is getting pumped for the First Four

Excitement builds for First Four

DAYTON — The University of Dayton arena is preparing to host the first game of the First Four Tournament on Tuesday Mar. 17.

Eight teams will compete for the last four spots in the NCAA tournament.

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The two games on Tuesday include:

No. 16 UMBC vs No. 16 Howard, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Texas vs No. 11 NC State, 9:15 p.m.*

The other games are on Wednesday:

No. 16 Lehigh vs No. 16 Prairie View A&M, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Miami (OH) vs SMU, 9:15 p.m.*

A lot of focus is on the Miami University RedHawks, who will play SMU on Wednesday night.

The RedHawks have an undefeated regular season. They became the first Mid-American Conference team to receive an at-large bid since 1999.

* Approximate Tip Time.

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