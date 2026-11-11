Local veterans reflect on what Veterans Day means to them

DAYTON — Veterans Day is a day to honor the people who serve our country.

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News Center 7 anchor Letitia Perry spoke with veterans from each branch at the Dayton VA. We will share their time in the military and the importance of Veterans Day today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Emily Burke served in the U.S. Army from 2010-16 after graduating from high school. She drove the backhoe loaders and bulldozers.

She remembers her mother’s reaction to her decision to enlist.

“I had always participated in sports... senior year in high school... for a bigger purpose,” said Burke.

She is now a veteran patient advocate.

Arthur Williams was a sonar technician in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1983. He originally planned to join the U.S. Air Force.

“The Air Force told me- I wasn’t smart enough!” he said.

Minutes later, a Navy recruiter stopped him. It turns out he was smarter than he thought. Williams tackled the Indian Ocean and the enemy using his listening skills.

“The propeller sounds of a submarine, wings of a submarine, piercing the water,” he said.

Williams is a Bronze Star Recipient. He now serves other veterans at the Dayton VA.

Clyde Travis served in the U.S. Marines from 1966 to 1970. He knew that he wanted to become a Marine since he was 10.

Travis said that he would never forget his time in Vietnam and near-death experiences. He earned two Purple Hearts and a letter from the President of the United States.

“I’ve been shot at a lot, been injured, still got shrapnel in me,” said Travis. “I was in an ammo dump explosion that went on for two days, blown out of a hut, in 69, this finger blown off and put back on early part of 67.”

Wandlyn Handy was a trailblazer in the U.S. Air Force. She served from 1979 until 1988. It was when military women were usually nurses.

She went from staff sergeant to captain thanks to her determination.

“Once I got in, my focus changed... proud of that, real proud of that,” said Handy.

She said that recognizing and thanking Veterans on this day is more important than ever.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to be recognized; veterans come and eat. “We look at the glory side of it; don’t have what we have,” said Handy.

All said they would serve again in a heartbeat.

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