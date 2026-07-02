Local village cancels fireworks ‘due to technicalities’

TREMONT VILLAGE, CLARK COUNTY — A local village has canceled its July 4th fireworks show.

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The Village of Tremont City said in a social media post that the fireworks were canceled “due to technicalities.”

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The Clark County village said that several residents may have their own fireworks planned.

“The Village strongly encourages all fireworks from private parties to be let off on July 4th between 10 pm and 1 am to consolidate patriotic enthusiasm and so people can plan for animal care,” the social media post said.

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