Local village to conduct hydrant flushing this week

NEW LEBANON — A local village will be conducting hydrant flushing this week.

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The Village of New Lebanon Water Department will be conducting routine fire hydrant flushing to ensure they are in working order and to flush sediment out of the distribution system.

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This will take place from Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16.

Flushing will start at the northeast end of town and work northwestward.

Once north of 35 is completed, crews will work from the southwest end of town and work southeastward.

During the flushing process, residents may experience temporary water discoloration or pressure drop.

This is a normal and expected occurrence, according to the water department.

If residents notice any discoloration in their water, the water department recommends turning on the cold-water faucet and letting it run for a few minutes until the water is clear.

The water is safe to drink even if it is discolored.

Residents should check their water during this flushing period prior to doing laundry. It is best to do laundry during the evenings after 6 p.m.

Anyone with automatic ice makers may want to pause the function and check ice for brown discoloration before use,

This is iron in the water that the village is trying to remove with regularly scheduled flushing of the distribution system.

Flushing is recommended to be done biannually by the Ohio EPA for better water quality.

The village said that it appreciates the community’s patience during this time.

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