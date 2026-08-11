Local village experiencing internet, phone outage

ST. Paris — A local village is experiencing an internet and phone outage after storms moved through the Miami Valley.

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The Village of St. Paris shared on social media that they are experiencing an internet and phone service outage.

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They are working to restore service as soon as possible.

The village added that non-emergency dispatch can be reached by calling 937-653-4409.

We will continue following this story.

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