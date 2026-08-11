Local village experiencing internet, phone outage

ST. Paris — A local village is experiencing an internet and phone outage after storms moved through the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Village of St. Paris shared on social media that they are experiencing an internet and phone service outage.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of region
- PHOTOS: Severe Weather in the Miami Valley
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
They are working to restore service as soon as possible.
The village added that non-emergency dispatch can be reached by calling 937-653-4409.
We will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]