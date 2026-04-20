Local village places police chief, officer who claimed to be federal ICE agents, on leave

The local police chief and officer who allegedly entered Cincinnati schools, claiming to be with ICE, have been placed on leave.

Officers accused of entering Cincinnati schools, claiming to be with ICE placed on leave

GRATIS — In a special meeting on Sunday, the village of Gratis administration put the police chief and another officer on administrative leave after claiming to be federal ICE agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the Gratis Village Council decided on Sunday to place police chief Tonina Lamanna and officer Jeffrey Baylor on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Lamanna and Baylor drove over an hour to get from their department to the Cincinnati schools on April 15.

A spokesperson with the Cincinnati Public Schools said the officers visited three buildings, claiming that they were with ICE and needed to conduct welfare checks on students, according to a previous report.

The officers didn’t interact with any students.

Gratis Mayor Kevin Johnson said he wasn’t aware of their chief’s actions until other law enforcement agencies notified him.

“The village of Gratis does not condone these actions. It is not the practice or policy of the village to participate in law enforcement operations outside of our jurisdiction, particularly those occurring two counties away,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson said he will decide on an interim police chief soon.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group