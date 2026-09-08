Local village to smoke test sewers

NEW LEBANON — Over the next few days, inspection crews are conducting a physical survey and smoke testing of the wastewater collection system in the Village of New Lebanon.

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The study looks to find breaks and defects within the sanitary sewer network.

The physical survey involves opening manholes located in streets and backyard utility easements across the area.

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Information gathered during the testing will be used to plan repairs and make improvements to the wastewater collection system.

During the survey, crews will use white smoke that exits through roof vent pipes and sewer line breaks.

The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, and creates no fire hazard.

Smoke should not enter buildings unless plumbing is defective or drain traps have dried out, which can allow sewer gases to enter the building.

Property owners with seldom-used drains are advised to pour one gallon of water into those drains to fill the drain trap and prevent smoke from entering living areas.

Village of New Lebanon crews performing the sanitary sewer testing will wear clothing with identifying markings.

Field crews will not enter private residences or businesses, though workers will assist establishment owners in identifying the issue if smoke enters a building.

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