Local woman aboard Carnival cruise ship witnesses rescue of man stranded at sea for 10 days

TIPP CITY — A video was sent to News Center 7 from aboard a Carnival cruise ship that was rescuing a man who was stranded at sea.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with a Tipp City woman who happened to be on the cruise ship as the captain announced they were on a rescue mission.

Julie Mannheim said in the video, “Looks like they got one guy on it. They just let the anchor down on our ship. We’re waiting to see what happens.”

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A week ago, Mannheim left from Miami, Florida, and boarded the Carnival Conquest cruise ship for Grenada.

“He said we’re on a full mission for search and rescue for another vessel. We were all like praying that we would find this person or these people; we didn’t know, search and rescue, you never know what you’re going to find or how many people,” Mannheim said.

Off her balcony, she could see and hear what was happening.

Mannheim said she only saw one guy on the sailboat pulled onto the cruise ship. She heard him tell rescuers that he had been at sea for 10 days.

It was very remarkable, and he was just grateful that somebody saved him. I’ve seen this on TV or other places, but first-hand was just really fun to watch,” Mannheim said.

She said once the man was safe on the ship, they watched his sailboat float away.

“They actually secluded him down there, and they don’t let him out into our population whatsoever,” Mannheim said.

She was sad that he lost his sailboat, but happy he got to keep his life. The cruise continued as normal following the rescue.

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