Local woman captures assault; police searching for susepcts

COLUMBUS — A date night on the Fourth of July turned into a fight for her life for a Dayton woman.

Itayetzy Padilla said that she and her boyfriend were approached by a stranger, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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“She’s walking around yelling, causing a ruckus, turns around and instantly puts her attention on me and me,” said Padilla.

Something told her to start recording the encounter, said Padilla, which led her to capture her own assault.

Multiple people called 911 that night, stating that Padilla was being beaten by a group of people. The calls placed the incident near East Lincoln Street and North High Street.

“They banged my head on the concrete. They pulled my hair. They punched me. They pepper-sprayed me. They kept kicking me,” Padilla said.

She said that her boyfriend was also pepper-sprayed during the fight and suffered a broken jaw.

Padilla said that she was so badly beaten that she was not able to file a police report right after the assault had happened. She said that she flagged down a police officer the next day after being released from the hospital.

According to the police report, Padilla was also robbed during the assault, losing her purse that contained her keys, wallet, and Apple AirPods.

Using GPS technology, she was able to track down the stolen AirPods and sent screenshots to the Columbus Division of Police.

Padilla said she believes that the people who have her AirPods are associated with the assault, but officers have not followed up with her on her case.

At this time, she still has not received any of the stolen property back.

Columbus police have released a photo of the two suspects in this case.

Anyone who recognizes them or knows anything about the assault is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665

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