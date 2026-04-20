Local woman found dead near central Ohio creek

MADISON COUNTY — A Miami County woman’s body was found near a creek in central Ohio over the weekend.

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West Jefferson Police officers were called to the area of Little Darby Creek after kayakers reported seeing a woman partially in the water, our news partners at WBNS reported.

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Police responded and pronounced the woman deceased. She was later identified as Cynthia Wood, 52, of Covington, according to a release from West Jefferson Police Chief Brandon Smith.

During an investigation, Wood’s vehicle was found and impounded to be processed as evidence.

The area where she was found includes multiple embankments, roughly 50 feet tall, leading to the creek.

Smith said several items of “evidentiary value” were found in the area, including clear bags containing a white powdery substance. He added that the substance is believed to be a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there’s no indication of a public threat.

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