Local woman wins $250K top prize on scratch-off ticket

BROOKVILLE — A Montgomery County woman won the $250,000 top prize on a scratch-lottery ticket.
A Brookville resident bought the winning Jackpot Party ticket at the Sunoco Gas Station at 237 Market Street, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After mandatory state and federal taxes, she will receive over $183,000.
Jackpot Party is a $5 scratch-off that offers players a chance to win over $23 million in cash prizes, the Ohio Lottery said.
As of Jan. 26, six top prizes of $250,000 remain.
