UPDATE: All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been canceled

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 1:15 a.m

All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been canceled.

UPDATE @ 12:53 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Darke, Miami, and Montgomery Counties until 1: 15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled for Preble County.

It has been a stormy afternoon for some around the Miami Valley on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you after a few heavy storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning earlier. A few reports of damage have been observed.

Tonight

These storms will continue on a scattered basis this evening before fading away late tonight. Lows will drop to around 70 and it will remain warm and muggy.

Futurecast

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Rainfall totals under these heavy storms can range from 1-2″ or more in less than 1 hour. This can promote minor flooding in poor drainage areas or on roadways. As a reminder, turn around, don’t drown when you encounter high water.

Totals

Additionally, strong winds may accompany the heaviest storms this evening that can knock down a few tree branches. If storms approach you, be sure to move indoors.

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Rain chances do trend downward for the weekend with far more dry time than hours with rain falling across the Miami Valley. If you have pictures or video from today’s activity, send them to us on Facebook or email.

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