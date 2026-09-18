Locals honor POWs, MIAs with vigil run

MIAMI VALLEY — Around 80,000 American military service members left for war and never came home, according to the Department of Defense.

The Miami Valley honored those heroes on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson stopped by Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action vigil run.

For 24 hours, military members at Wright Patt carried the names of all American Prisoners of War and those still missing in action.

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Those in attendance read the names aloud as they marched on base.

The torch was burning continuously, symbolizing that the missing are never forgotten and the flag represented the nation’s commitment to honor them.

“Service before self, integrity first,” said Sr. Airman Anthony Roy.

That’s the motto the airman is proud to live by.

Friday morning, he felt inspired hearing the story of World War II Veteran Robert Henry Doolan.

“Bob had been waiting for the call,” said Steve Murray, a Desert Storm Veteran.

Murray told the story of his longtime mentor - Robert Doolan - whom he refers to as Bob.

“On August 12 of 43, Bob was awakened at 0230 hours, fed a real egg in the mess hall, and boarded his B-17 for his 13th mission, which sadly would become his last,” Murray said.

Murray said Bob’s B-17 went down.

“The day after he was shot down, his parents were told by the Department of War that their 26-year-old son was officially listed as missing in action,” he said.

He and his fellow crew members managed to escape but ultimately, Bob became a Prisoner of War.

The Cincinnati Public Library has a picture of his POW ID, along with American staff at the German prison camp he was at for over a year.

“While in prison, Bob wrote a beautiful prayer that kept him and many other prisoners going: ‘oh lord, help me to always remember that every day I wake up is a beautiful day. There is always someone worse off who needs my help. There is no such thing as bad food. Prayer will accomplish miracles,’” Murray said.

Bob made it back home to Cincinnati and lived until 105-years-old.

On National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day, Bob and the thousands of other military members missing in action are honored.

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