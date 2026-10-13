Locals work to get back into homes after flooding

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — People are working to get back into their homes by the end of the year after historic flooding.

Just two months ago, you could see yards flooded and properties destroyed.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency told us the flooding damaged at least 250 buildings.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler went to Cambridge City to see how they are doing since the flooding.

Many others haven’t even started construction.

Driving around Cambridge City, you can see home after home gutted.

They were destroyed when the Whitewater River overflowed nearly two months ago.

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Some people are starting to see a glimmer of hope as they rebuild.

“It’s a long process,” said Frank Poole, rebuilding their home.

“You just don’t think about that happening to you,” Poole said. “You see it on TV all the time, but they don’t do it justice till you’re actually going through it.”

He’s just one of a couple of homeowners rebuilding their home nearly 2 months after their house was underwater.

“Now that we’ve been here so long, I can’t wait to get back,” Poole said. “And basically, it’s going to be a brand-new house inside.”

Electricians were working Tuesday; next are cabinets, flooring and appliances.

“The flood took everything but our clothes, and so I’ve gotta replace everything,” Poole said.

There’s still a lot of work to be done for Poole and his neighbors.

“The town’s still in recovery mode, because there are a lot of houses that a year from now probably won’t even be here. It’ll be grassland,” Poole said.

Cambridge City Town Council President Jim McLean said the town will recover.

“The people in this town are very resilient and have pitched in very well and that part is not surprising. This town’s known for that,” McLean said.

McLean said it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been difficult and it’s sometimes been difficult to get the information we need and on a timely basis in particular,” he said.

Poole’s goal is to be back in time for Christmas.

“It’d be a whale of a Christmas present to me,” Poole said.

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