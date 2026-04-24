Location revealed for OVI checkpoint in Montgomery Co. tonight

TROTWOOD — Multiple law enforcement agencies will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Montgomery County tonight.

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The Trotwood Police Department (PD) will hold two different checkpoints starting at 6:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue, according to the City of Trotwood.

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The first OVI checkpoint will be in the 5100 block of Salem Avenue. The second location is in the 4800 block of Salem Avenue.

Trotwood PD will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police Department, and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, the city said.

The city is encouraging everyone to keep roads safe for everyone by not drinking and driving or choosing a designated driver.

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