Locations revealed for OVI checkpoint in part of Montgomery Co. tonight

HUBER HEIGHTS — Multiple law enforcement agencies will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Montgomery County tonight.

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The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate two different checkpoints starting at 6:30 pm. in Huber Heights, according to the Huber Heights Police Department.

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The first OVI checkpoint will be at the 5100 block of Old Troy Pike. The second location is at the 6200 block of Brandt Pike.

In addition, Huber Heights PD will work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Agency Task Force to conduct a roadside check, the department said.

It will last until 11:30 p.m.

The city is encouraging drivers not to drink and drive, and to remember to buckle up.

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