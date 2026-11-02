Locker room incident involving 6 students under investigation at local middle school

KETTERING — An investigation continues after an incident that happened on Oct. 14 in the locker room at Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

At least six students and one victim are involved, according to a spokesperson with the Kettering Police Department.

The Kettering Police Department confirmed the incident happened in a locker room at the school.

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Cell phones were also seized from the students for forensic analysis.

In a communication that was sent to the families of students at the middle school, the school said, " We commend the student who bravely came forward to report concerns to trusted adults," according to a previous report.

The incident in question was reported on Oct. 16, according to the letter.

The district said that it is working closely with law enforcement, as well as conducting its own investigation into what occurred to ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with all board policies.

The letter states that the middle school counseling team, district administration, and school staff will be available to students when they return to school on the following Monday.

It is unclear what incident took place at Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

We will continue to follow this story.

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