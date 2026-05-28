Longtime Alter High School swimming coach dies

KETTERING — A longtime local high school swimming coach has died.
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Archbishop Alter High School posted on social media that Swimming Coach Eric Wentzel passed away on Tuesday.
“Eric was a beloved part of the Alter community, dedicating 16 years to coaching our swim teams and mentoring countless student-athletes along the way,” the school said.
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Wentzel was 50 years old.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Tobias Funeral from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to his online obituary.
It will also be held on Monday, June 1, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a funeral service to follow.
The burial will take place at David’s Cemetery on Mad River Road, the obituary said.
The family is working on creating a swimming scholarship in Eric Wentzel’s name. They are asking for donations instead of flowers.
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