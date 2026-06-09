Longtime Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio announces retirement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Longtime Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio is retiring after 12 years in the league.

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Bitonio, 34, was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his entire career in Cleveland.

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During his 12-year career, Bitonio earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro twice.

His 178 starts are the most by a Browns player since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999.

In a letter announcing his retirement, Bitonio looked back at his career and the decision to stay in Cleveland for it all.

“Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform. Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise – from getting drafted to signing three contracts – I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland," Bitonio wrote.

Bitonio served as a captain six times during his career. He called it “one of the coolest honors in the NFL.”

“I never took it for granted. Every year when the captains were announced, it was special. I always took a moment to take it all in. I wanted to lead the guys the right way and make them proud of their decision,” he said.

He concluded by thanking the city of Cleveland, the fanbase, ownership, and the entire organization for “12 years of unwavering support and unforgettable memories.”

In a statement, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Bitonio “set the standards for on-field excellence, professionalism, and loyalty” while adding that his career should lead him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Everyone knows Joel’s on-field accomplishments, but he was able to elevate the entire building during his tenure because he is a Hall of Fame person. He was our longest-tenured captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year and his dedication to Northeast Ohio both within the walls of 76 Lou Groza Boulevard and beyond is aspirational to us all,” Berry wrote.

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